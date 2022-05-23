Biora Therapeutics Inc. Stock Forecast 2022: Biora Therapeutics Inc. Is Weak With -370.59% Downside

In the last trading session, 2.15 million Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.85 changed hands at -$0.02 or -2.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $160.01M. BIOR’s last price was a discount, traded about -629.41% off its 52-week high of $6.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.63, which suggests the last value was 25.88% up since then. When we look at Biora Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.43 million.

Analysts gave the Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BIOR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) trade information

Instantly BIOR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9518 on Friday, 05/20/22 subtracted -2.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.45%, with the 5-day performance at 13.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) is -13.53% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BIOR’s forecast low is $2.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -370.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -135.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Biora Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.29% over the past 6 months, a 68.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Biora Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 51.50%.

BIOR Dividends

Biora Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR)’s Major holders