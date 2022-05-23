Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.96 million Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $142.17 changing hands around $0.14 or 0.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.02B. BHVN’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.57% off its 52-week high of $151.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $75.38, which suggests the last value was 46.98% up since then. When we look at Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Analysts gave the Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BHVN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.42.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Instantly BHVN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 142.39 on Friday, 05/20/22 added 0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is 38.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $156.28, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BHVN’s forecast low is $148.50 with $170.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.31% over the past 6 months, a 24.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will rise 25.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 115.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $208.86 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $241 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $85.85 million and $135.74 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 143.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 77.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -38.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. earnings to decrease by -0.30%.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.57% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares while 90.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.61%. There are 90.73% institutions holding the Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.76% of the shares, roughly 6.18 million BHVN shares worth $851.39 million.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.10% or 5.01 million shares worth $689.85 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. With 4.09 million shares estimated at $485.52 million under it, the former controlled 5.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 4.52% of the shares, roughly 3.19 million shares worth around $439.64 million.