Are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 3.47 million Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.90 changing hands around $0.41 or 9.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $163.48M. CNCE’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.04% off its 52-week high of $5.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.57, which suggests the last value was 47.55% up since then. When we look at Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 104.27K.

Analysts gave the Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CNCE as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.89.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) trade information

Instantly CNCE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.11 on Friday, 05/20/22 added 9.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.54%, with the 5-day performance at 13.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) is 42.99% up.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.96% over the past 6 months, a -57.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -656.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -99.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $80k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $80k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $32.02 million and $543k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -99.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -85.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 2.90%.

CNCE Dividends

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.31% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 51.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.63%. There are 51.31% institutions holding the Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.35% of the shares, roughly 3.03 million CNCE shares worth $9.56 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.20% or 2.25 million shares worth $7.1 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.8 million shares estimated at $2.51 million under it, the former controlled 2.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $1.21 million.