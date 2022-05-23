Are Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE: AFI) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 3.0 million Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.46. With the company’s per share price at $0.35 changed hands at -$0.03 or -7.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.20M. AFI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1791.43% off its 52-week high of $6.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 62.86% up since then. When we look at Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.56 million.

Analysts gave the Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AFI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) trade information

Instantly AFI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5240 on Friday, 05/20/22 subtracted -7.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.26%, with the 5-day performance at 8.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) is -80.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AFI’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -757.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -757.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $155.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020 will be $157.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $177.7 million and $165.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Armstrong Flooring Inc. earnings to increase by 17.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.60% per year.

AFI Dividends

Armstrong Flooring Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 20 and April 25.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.11% of Armstrong Flooring Inc. shares while 42.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.80%. There are 42.44% institutions holding the Armstrong Flooring Inc. stock share, with 22NW, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.68% of the shares, roughly 3.2 million AFI shares worth $6.33 million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.36% or 2.47 million shares worth $4.9 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were 180 Degree Capital Corp and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. With 0.72 million shares estimated at $1.43 million under it, the former controlled 3.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port held about 2.98% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $1.29 million.