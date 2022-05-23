2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.18 million 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $11.34 changed hands at $0.3 or 2.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $850.95M. TWOU’s last price was a discount, traded about -310.23% off its 52-week high of $46.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.12, which suggests the last value was 28.4% up since then. When we look at 2U Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Analysts gave the 2U Inc. (TWOU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended TWOU as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 2U Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) trade information

Instantly TWOU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.15 on Friday, 05/20/22 added 2.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.50%, with the 5-day performance at 15.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is 6.68% up.

2U Inc. (TWOU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 2U Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.03% over the past 6 months, a 37.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 2U Inc. will fall -111.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 56.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $255.32 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that 2U Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $269.97 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.50%. The 2022 estimates are for 2U Inc. earnings to increase by 19.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

TWOU Dividends

2U Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.35% of 2U Inc. shares while 104.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.54%. There are 104.90% institutions holding the 2U Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.93% of the shares, roughly 9.19 million TWOU shares worth $122.0 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.92% or 9.19 million shares worth $122.0 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 5.99 million shares estimated at $62.84 million under it, the former controlled 7.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 2.93% of the shares, roughly 2.26 million shares worth around $36.49 million.