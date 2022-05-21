Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) 0.83% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.25 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $261.87M. That closing price of ZYXI’s stock is at a discount of -122.07% from its 52-week high price of $16.10 and is indicating a premium of 31.45% from its 52-week low price of $4.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 445.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zynex Inc. (ZYXI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days ZYXI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/18/22 when the stock touched $7.25 price level, adding 3.97% to its value on the day. Zynex Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.83% in past 5-day. Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) showed a performance of -0.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.65 million shares which calculate 13.03 days to cover the short interests.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zynex Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 10.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $36.55 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $41.99 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $31.02 million and $34.79 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.80% while estimating it to be 20.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 193.30% during past 5 years.

ZYXI Dividends

Zynex Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.36% institutions for Zynex Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ZYXI for having 3.42 million shares of worth $21.31 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 10.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.34 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.26 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.54 million shares of worth $12.16 million or 4.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.54 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12.16 million in the company or a holder of 4.76% of company’s stock.