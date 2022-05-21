Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Has Fallen -23.34% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.67 trading at -$0.79 or -4.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $850.41M. That closing price of XPOF’s stock is at a discount of -71.67% from its 52-week high price of $26.90 and is indicating a premium of 37.01% from its 52-week low price of $9.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 390.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.80%, in the last five days XPOF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/20/22 when the stock touched $15.67 price level, adding 7.28% to its value on the day. Xponential Fitness Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.05% in past 5-day. Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) showed a performance of -36.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.47 million shares which calculate 2.76 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Xponential Fitness Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 218.75% while that of industry is 28.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 136.00% in the current quarter and calculating 183.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 35.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $49.65 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $54.33 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $35.77 million and $40.87 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 38.80% while estimating it to be 32.90% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -365.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 54.20%.

XPOF Dividends

Xponential Fitness Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.36% institutions for Xponential Fitness Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd is the top institutional holder at XPOF for having 2.84 million shares of worth $58.1 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd, which was holding about 2.84 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58.1 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.4 million shares of worth $24.44 million or 5.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.4 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $24.44 million in the company or a holder of 5.77% of company’s stock.