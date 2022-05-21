Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Down Almost -22.17% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.83 trading at $0.07 or 0.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.43B. That closing price of SEAT’s stock is at a discount of -83.27% from its 52-week high price of $14.35 and is indicating a premium of 10.34% from its 52-week low price of $7.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 498.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.90%, in the last five days SEAT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $7.83 price level, adding 8.1% to its value on the day. Vivid Seats Inc.’s shares saw a change of -28.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.34% in past 5-day. Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) showed a performance of -22.17% in past 30-days.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vivid Seats Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 450.00% while that of industry is 18.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $125.16 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $131.11 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $115.5 million and $139.54 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.40% while estimating it to be -6.00% for the next quarter.

SEAT Dividends

Vivid Seats Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.08% institutions for Vivid Seats Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO is the top institutional holder at SEAT for having 52.06 million shares of worth $566.38 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 65.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.7 million.

On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.26 million shares of worth $26.4 million or 2.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.53 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $16.61 million in the company or a holder of 1.93% of company’s stock.