Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Stock Ripped -73.18% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.10 trading at -$0.03 or -0.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $210.89M. That closing price of OMIC’s stock is at a discount of -976.45% from its 52-week high price of $33.37 and is indicating a premium of 3.23% from its 52-week low price of $3.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 544.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.96%, in the last five days OMIC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $3.10 price level, adding 9.09% to its value on the day. Singular Genomics Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -73.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.06% in past 5-day. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) showed a performance of -30.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.4 million shares which calculate 6.86 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -76.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.84% while that of industry is 3.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -421.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.90%.

OMIC Dividends

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.69% institutions for Singular Genomics Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the top institutional holder at OMIC for having 9.11 million shares of worth $105.33 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 12.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arch Venture Management, Llc, which was holding about 3.8 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.92 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.82 million shares of worth $9.48 million or 1.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.72 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.31 million in the company or a holder of 1.02% of company’s stock.