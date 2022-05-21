Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Has Risen By -29.16 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.84 trading at $0.32 or 1.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $919.42M. That closing price of SILK’s stock is at a discount of -134.02% from its 52-week high price of $67.49 and is indicating a premium of 5.65% from its 52-week low price of $27.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 352.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.12%, in the last five days SILK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/16/22 when the stock touched $28.84 price level, adding 8.73% to its value on the day. Silk Road Medical Inc’s shares saw a change of -32.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.00% in past 5-day. Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) showed a performance of -29.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.0 million shares which calculate 6.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $49.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $33.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $73.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -153.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.42% for stock’s current value.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Silk Road Medical Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -6.94% while that of industry is 2.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -48.40% in the current quarter and calculating -7.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $31.16 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $33.13 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

SILK Dividends

Silk Road Medical Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 108.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 111.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 108.46% institutions for Silk Road Medical Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the top institutional holder at SILK for having 3.78 million shares of worth $161.12 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 3.48 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $148.14 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.77 million shares of worth $118.23 million or 7.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.32 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $54.49 million in the company or a holder of 3.78% of company’s stock.