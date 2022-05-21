Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) Drops -37.36% In 2022; Is It Affordable At $9.96?

In last trading session, Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.96 trading at -$0.57 or -5.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.28B. That closing price of SEMR’s stock is at a discount of -226.1% from its 52-week high price of $32.48 and is indicating a premium of 25.6% from its 52-week low price of $7.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 358.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.41%, in the last five days SEMR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/20/22 when the stock touched $9.96 price level, adding 10.67% to its value on the day. Semrush Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -52.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.51% in past 5-day. Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) showed a performance of -4.78% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -100.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.4% for stock’s current value.

Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Semrush Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3,400.00% while that of industry is 5.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $60 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $64.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

SEMR Dividends

Semrush Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.80% institutions for Semrush Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at SEMR for having 5.05 million shares of worth $105.29 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dorsey Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 2.62 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54.56 million.

On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.29 million shares of worth $23.51 million or 3.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.7 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $14.6 million in the company or a holder of 1.63% of company’s stock.