SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Gained 30.08% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.46 trading at -$0.14 or -3.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $64.39M. That closing price of SLS’s stock is at a discount of -335.84% from its 52-week high price of $15.08 and is indicating a premium of 39.31% from its 52-week low price of $2.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 275.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.89%, in the last five days SLS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/20/22 when the stock touched $3.46 price level, adding 6.49% to its value on the day. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.08% in past 5-day. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) showed a performance of 13.82% in past 30-days.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -137.50% in the current quarter and calculating -63.30% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 73.00% during past 5 years.

SLS Dividends

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.44% institutions for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SLS for having 0.65 million shares of worth $3.62 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.25 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.69 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.42 million shares of worth $2.32 million or 2.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.2 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.09 million in the company or a holder of 0.96% of company’s stock.