Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Up 6.94% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.24?

In last trading session, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.70 trading at $0.05 or 1.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.08B. That closing price of ROIV’s stock is at a discount of -352.97% from its 52-week high price of $16.76 and is indicating a premium of 31.89% from its 52-week low price of $2.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 462.72K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.31 in the current quarter.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.37%, in the last five days ROIV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/20/22 when the stock touched $3.70 price level, adding 6.33% to its value on the day. Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -63.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.94% in past 5-day. Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) showed a performance of 0.00% in past 30-days.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.74 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.83 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.42% institutions for Roivant Sciences Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. QVT Financial LP is the top institutional holder at ROIV for having 129.39 million shares of worth $1.3 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 18.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, which was holding about 99.38 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.0 billion.

On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.8 million shares of worth $19.47 million or 0.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.98 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $9.92 million in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.