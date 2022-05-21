Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Is Down -10.84 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.81 trading at -$0.02 or -2.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.98M. That closing price of RCON’s stock is at a discount of -2060.49% from its 52-week high price of $17.50 and is indicating a premium of 23.46% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.07%, in the last five days RCON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $0.81 price level, adding 6.9% to its value on the day. Recon Technology Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -38.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.81% in past 5-day. Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) showed a performance of -10.84% in past 30-days.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 103.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.10% during past 5 years.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.73% institutions for Recon Technology Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at RCON for having 2.69 million shares of worth $3.53 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 14.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 0.67 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.88 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 15122.0 shares of worth $15726.0 or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1000.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1310.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.