Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Is -2.49% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$0.60?

In last trading session, Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.45 trading at $0.42 or 1.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.19B. That closing price of PRVA’s stock is at a discount of -116.5% from its 52-week high price of $50.77 and is indicating a premium of 23.28% from its 52-week low price of $17.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 778.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.82%, in the last five days PRVA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/16/22 when the stock touched $23.45 price level, adding 5.9% to its value on the day. Privia Health Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -9.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.49% in past 5-day. Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) showed a performance of -10.46% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $33.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -70.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.14% for stock’s current value.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Privia Health Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -69.44% while that of industry is -1.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.60% in the current quarter and calculating 122.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $498.53 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $525.26 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -701.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -9.38%.

PRVA Dividends

Privia Health Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.43% institutions for Privia Health Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the top institutional holder at PRVA for having 28.01 million shares of worth $724.55 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 25.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, which was holding about 4.14 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $110.61 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.21 million shares of worth $31.26 million or 1.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.17 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $24.91 million in the company or a holder of 1.08% of company’s stock.