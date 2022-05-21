OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) At $0.55: What To Do?

In last trading session, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.55 trading at -$0.04 or -7.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.70M. That closing price of OP’s stock is at a discount of -2098.18% from its 52-week high price of $12.09 and is indicating a premium of 29.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 5.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.54%, in the last five days OP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $0.55 price level, adding 15.38% to its value on the day. OceanPal Inc.’s shares saw a change of -73.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.26% in past 5-day. OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) showed a performance of -12.32% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.06% institutions for OceanPal Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at OP for having 0.22 million shares of worth $0.45 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Osmium Partners, LLC, which was holding about 0.15 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.