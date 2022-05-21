NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $6.57?

In last trading session, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.57 trading at -$0.11 or -1.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $705.36M. That closing price of NEXT’s stock is at a discount of -18.87% from its 52-week high price of $7.81 and is indicating a premium of 71.99% from its 52-week low price of $1.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NextDecade Corporation (NEXT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.65%, in the last five days NEXT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $6.57 price level, adding 12.86% to its value on the day. NextDecade Corporation’s shares saw a change of 130.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.88% in past 5-day. NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) showed a performance of 2.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.22 million shares which calculate 0.97 days to cover the short interests.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -38.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.60%.

NEXT Dividends

NextDecade Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 23 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.55% institutions for NextDecade Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at NEXT for having 54.34 million shares of worth $154.86 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 44.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bardin Hill Management Partners LP, which was holding about 9.49 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.04 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.29 million shares of worth $3.69 million or 1.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.87 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.48 million in the company or a holder of 0.71% of company’s stock.