MICT Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Adds 14.93 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, MICT Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.73 trading at -$0.01 or -1.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $89.09M. That closing price of MICT’s stock is at a discount of -256.16% from its 52-week high price of $2.60 and is indicating a premium of 43.84% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.20%, in the last five days MICT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $0.73 price level, adding 6.41% to its value on the day. MICT Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.93% in past 5-day. MICT Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) showed a performance of 33.29% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -447.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -447.95% for stock’s current value.

MICT Inc. (MICT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5,291.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.45 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28.37 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $824k and $8.94 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2,745.90% while estimating it to be 217.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.60% during past 5 years.

MICT Dividends

MICT Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 23 and May 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.56% institutions for MICT Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MICT for having 4.67 million shares of worth $2.86 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.36 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.15 million shares of worth $2.61 million or 2.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.54 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.28 million in the company or a holder of 1.26% of company’s stock.