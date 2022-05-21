Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Is Down -8.46% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.96 trading at -$0.21 or -1.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.61B. That closing price of LTH’s stock is at a discount of -67.41% from its 52-week high price of $23.37 and is indicating a premium of 24.57% from its 52-week low price of $10.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 570.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.48%, in the last five days LTH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $13.96 price level, adding 10.63% to its value on the day. Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.90% in past 5-day. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) showed a performance of -8.46% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -186.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.29% for stock’s current value.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 82.35% while that of industry is 3.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 42.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $458.31 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $518.56 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

LTH Dividends

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.83% institutions for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at LTH for having 58.74 million shares of worth $854.1 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 30.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TPG GP A, LLC, which was holding about 43.07 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 22.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $626.23 million.

On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.93 million shares of worth $45.59 million or 1.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.14 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $36.82 million in the company or a holder of 1.10% of company’s stock.