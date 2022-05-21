Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) 25.62% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.03 trading at $0.14 or 7.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.51M. That closing price of PIK’s stock is at a discount of -416.75% from its 52-week high price of $10.49 and is indicating a premium of 25.62% from its 52-week low price of $1.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.41%, in the last five days PIK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/18/22 when the stock touched $2.03 price level, adding 22.52% to its value on the day. Kidpik Corp.’s shares saw a change of -67.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.28% in past 5-day. Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) showed a performance of -8.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 96400.0 shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -18.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.7 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 111.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of -77.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.23% institutions for Kidpik Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kepos Capital Lp is the top institutional holder at PIK for having 0.1 million shares of worth $0.65 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perritt Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 45000.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.28 million.

On the other hand, Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 45000.0 shares of worth $0.25 million or 0.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17545.0 shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $36318.0 in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.