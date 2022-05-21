Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) At $28.88: What To Do?

In last trading session, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.88 trading at $2.43 or 9.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $525.33M. That closing price of GRIN’s stock is at a discount of -0.17% from its 52-week high price of $28.93 and is indicating a premium of 73.68% from its 52-week low price of $7.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 454.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.19%, in the last five days GRIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/20/22 when the stock touched $28.88 price level, adding 0.35% to its value on the day. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 60.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.09% in past 5-day. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) showed a performance of 15.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.26 million shares which calculate 0.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.50 to the stock, which implies a fall of -1.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $26.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -7.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.97% for stock’s current value.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 105.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.11% while that of industry is 18.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.00% during past 5 years.

GRIN Dividends

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.17% institutions for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at GRIN for having 0.31 million shares of worth $5.63 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, which was holding about 0.26 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.63 million.

On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 91890.0 shares of worth $1.43 million or 0.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 67963.0 shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.06 million in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.