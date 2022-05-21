Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) Is Now 9.51% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.50 trading at $0.42 or 2.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.72B. That closing price of FTAI’s stock is at a discount of -88.05% from its 52-week high price of $34.79 and is indicating a premium of 9.51% from its 52-week low price of $16.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 793.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.32%, in the last five days FTAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $18.50 price level, adding 7.78% to its value on the day. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s shares saw a change of -36.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.02% in past 5-day. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) showed a performance of -24.15% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35.70 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $26.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -170.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -40.54% for stock’s current value.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 116.48% while that of industry is 4.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 142.90% in the current quarter and calculating 143.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 58.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $170.09 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $192.32 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.20% during past 5 years.

FTAI Dividends

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.46% institutions for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Washington State Investment Board is the top institutional holder at FTAI for having 11.79 million shares of worth $303.48 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 11.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 6.62 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $191.32 million.

On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Fidelity Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.1 million shares of worth $60.66 million or 2.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.51 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $35.74 million in the company or a holder of 1.53% of company’s stock.