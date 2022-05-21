Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Has Recovered -76.81% To Date, But An Additional -404.49% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.89 trading at -$0.03 or -3.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $88.72M. That closing price of FBIO’s stock is at a discount of -404.49% from its 52-week high price of $4.49 and is indicating a premium of 11.24% from its 52-week low price of $0.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 637.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.39%, in the last five days FBIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/20/22 when the stock touched $0.89 price level, adding 9.18% to its value on the day. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares saw a change of -64.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.50% in past 5-day. Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) showed a performance of -12.91% in past 30-days.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fortress Biotech Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -71.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.39% while that of industry is 0.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -600.00% in the current quarter and calculating -3.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 39.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $22.14 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.27 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $17.84 million and $21.09 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.10% while estimating it to be 10.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -22.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.50%.

FBIO Dividends

Fortress Biotech Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.80% institutions for Fortress Biotech Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at FBIO for having 9.09 million shares of worth $22.72 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.69 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.23 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.1 million shares of worth $5.25 million or 1.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.73 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.62 million in the company or a holder of 1.62% of company’s stock.