Does Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Look Expensive At $3.10? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.10 trading at -$0.2 or -6.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $92.91M. That closing price of CRTX’s stock is at a discount of -3834.84% from its 52-week high price of $121.98 and is indicating a premium of 3.23% from its 52-week low price of $3.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 451.81K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.55 in the current quarter.

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.06%, in the last five days CRTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $3.10 price level, adding 15.07% to its value on the day. Cortexyme Inc.’s shares saw a change of -75.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.28% in past 5-day. Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) showed a performance of -20.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.73 million shares which calculate 13.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.70 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -383.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.23% for stock’s current value.

Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 29.50% in the current quarter and calculating 23.00% increase in the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.30%.

CRTX Dividends

Cortexyme Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.71% institutions for Cortexyme Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at CRTX for having 4.27 million shares of worth $53.88 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 14.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 2.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31.57 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.4 million shares of worth $6.08 million or 4.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $13.68 million in the company or a holder of 3.59% of company’s stock.