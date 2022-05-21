Do You Like IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) At $17.51?

In last trading session, IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.51 trading at $0.74 or 4.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $752.75M. That closing price of IGMS’s stock is at a discount of -467.9% from its 52-week high price of $99.44 and is indicating a premium of 27.24% from its 52-week low price of $12.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.61 in the current quarter.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.41%, in the last five days IGMS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/20/22 when the stock touched $17.51 price level, adding 0.74% to its value on the day. IGM Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.26% in past 5-day. IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) showed a performance of -6.16% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $51.22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $74.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -322.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -54.2% for stock’s current value.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that IGM Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -70.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -21.91% while that of industry is 0.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -69.50% in the current quarter and calculating -19.00% decrease in the next quarter.

And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26.87 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

IGMS Dividends

IGM Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 112.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.58% institutions for IGM Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Redmile Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at IGMS for having 3.33 million shares of worth $97.8 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 12.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 3.16 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $92.57 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.72 million shares of worth $21.1 million or 2.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.66 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11.61 million in the company or a holder of 2.39% of company’s stock.