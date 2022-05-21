CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) 0.0% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.18 trading at -$0.02 or -9.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.24M. That closing price of CWBR’s stock is at a discount of -1161.11% from its 52-week high price of $2.27 and is indicating a discount of 0.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 488.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CohBar Inc. (CWBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.50%, in the last five days CWBR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $0.18 price level, adding 18.37% to its value on the day. CohBar Inc.’s shares saw a change of -47.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.80% in past 5-day. CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) showed a performance of -28.88% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1566.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -733.33% for stock’s current value.

CohBar Inc. (CWBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CohBar Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -66.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 43.48% while that of industry is 0.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.90% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.80% during past 5 years.

CWBR Dividends

CohBar Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.32% institutions for CohBar Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CWBR for having 2.01 million shares of worth $0.7 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 2.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1.88 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.66 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.38 million shares of worth $0.48 million or 1.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.61 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.21 million in the company or a holder of 0.70% of company’s stock.