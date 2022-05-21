Buy, Sell Or Hold Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) At $25.58?

In last trading session, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.58 trading at $1.37 or 5.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $755.89M. That closing price of MIRM’s stock is at a discount of -12.0% from its 52-week high price of $28.65 and is indicating a premium of 49.88% from its 52-week low price of $12.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 173.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.66%, in the last five days MIRM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/20/22 when the stock touched $25.58 price level, adding 1.39% to its value on the day. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 60.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.58% in past 5-day. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) showed a performance of 0.24% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 64.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.61% while that of industry is 0.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 9.00% in the current quarter and calculating 12.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 247.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.73 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.17 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

MIRM Dividends

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.61% institutions for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at MIRM for having 4.19 million shares of worth $66.8 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 13.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Frazier Management LLC, which was holding about 3.57 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $56.89 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.64 million shares of worth $12.21 million or 2.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.53 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.39 million in the company or a holder of 1.65% of company’s stock.