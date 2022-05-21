BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Adds 0.69% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.41 trading at $0.16 or 0.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.32B. That closing price of BRP’s stock is at a discount of -93.76% from its 52-week high price of $45.36 and is indicating a premium of 27.04% from its 52-week low price of $17.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 619.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BRP Group Inc. (BRP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.21 in the current quarter.

BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.69%, in the last five days BRP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/18/22 when the stock touched $23.41 price level, adding 4.1% to its value on the day. BRP Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.69% in past 5-day. BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) showed a performance of 1.43% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $26.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $41.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -75.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.06% for stock’s current value.

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BRP Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.50% while that of industry is -4.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 72.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 63.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $220.97 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $227.64 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -288.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.70%.

BRP Dividends

BRP Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 08 and August 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 115.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.21% institutions for BRP Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at BRP for having 5.45 million shares of worth $146.21 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 5.27 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $141.51 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.15 million shares of worth $113.58 million or 5.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.0 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $108.33 million in the company or a holder of 5.08% of company’s stock.