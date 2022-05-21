BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Falls -2.92%, But An Additional Plunge May Follow.

In last trading session, BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.96 trading at -$0.3 or -2.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.96B. That closing price of BRCC’s stock is at a discount of -241.37% from its 52-week high price of $34.00 and is indicating a premium of 11.85% from its 52-week low price of $8.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.77 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BRC Inc. (BRCC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.92%, in the last five days BRCC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/16/22 when the stock touched $9.96 price level, adding 17.62% to its value on the day. BRC Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.24% in past 5-day. BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) showed a performance of -45.09% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -110.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.52% for stock’s current value.

BRC Inc. (BRCC) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $71.85 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $65.84 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

BRCC Dividends

BRC Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.76% institutions for BRC Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at BRCC for having 2.29 million shares of worth $23.28 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, which was holding about 1.58 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.01 million.

On the other hand, Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Special Opportunities Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.15 million shares of worth $1.52 million or 0.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 56448.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.57 million in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.