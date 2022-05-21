Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Has Reached A Distance Of 16.13% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.30 trading at $0.22 or 0.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.55B. That closing price of BRZE’s stock is at a discount of -205.82% from its 52-week high price of $98.78 and is indicating a premium of 16.13% from its 52-week low price of $27.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 761.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Braze Inc. (BRZE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.21 in the current quarter.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.69%, in the last five days BRZE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/16/22 when the stock touched $32.30 price level, adding 10.08% to its value on the day. Braze Inc.’s shares saw a change of -58.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.48% in past 5-day. Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) showed a performance of -24.48% in past 30-days.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Braze Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.18% while that of industry is 18.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 43.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $72.57 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $80.13 million in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -134.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

BRZE Dividends

Braze Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.89% institutions for Braze Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Interwest Venture Management Co. is the top institutional holder at BRZE for having 3.39 million shares of worth $140.76 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 12.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ICONIQ Capital, LLC, which was holding about 3.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $237.46 million.

On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.57 million shares of worth $28.4 million or 2.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.53 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $26.51 million in the company or a holder of 2.01% of company’s stock.