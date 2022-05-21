BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Shares Jumped 4.87% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.95 trading at -$0.06 or -0.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $331.92M. That closing price of BPT’s stock is at a discount of -15.3% from its 52-week high price of $18.39 and is indicating a premium of 81.69% from its 52-week low price of $2.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 786.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.37%, in the last five days BPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/20/22 when the stock touched $15.95 price level, adding 7.05% to its value on the day. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s shares saw a change of 305.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.87% in past 5-day. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) showed a performance of 5.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.38 million shares which calculate 0.49 days to cover the short interests.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.10% during past 5 years.

BPT Dividends

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.10% institutions for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at BPT for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.43 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Simplex Trading, LLC, which was holding about 74943.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.12 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $0.78 million or 0.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3114.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12238.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.