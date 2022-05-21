Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Currently -42.16% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.66 trading at $0.81 or 4.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.04B. That closing price of ARQT’s stock is at a discount of -42.16% from its 52-week high price of $29.37 and is indicating a premium of 34.22% from its 52-week low price of $13.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 299.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.08%, in the last five days ARQT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/20/22 when the stock touched $20.66 price level, adding 0.82% to its value on the day. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.23% in past 5-day. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) showed a performance of 2.23% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $53.29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $36.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $80.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -287.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -74.25% for stock’s current value.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 9.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -37.32% while that of industry is 0.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -67.90% in the current quarter and calculating -30.70% decrease in the next quarter.

And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $770k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -9.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.80%.

ARQT Dividends

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 03 and August 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.55% institutions for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ARQT for having 8.43 million shares of worth $162.44 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 16.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.56 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $145.56 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.87 million shares of worth $15.45 million or 1.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.84 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $17.48 million in the company or a holder of 1.64% of company’s stock.