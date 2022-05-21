Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) Is Currently -304.41% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.68 trading at $0.0 or -0.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.71M. That closing price of AMBO’s stock is at a discount of -304.41% from its 52-week high price of $2.75 and is indicating a premium of 39.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 207.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.59%, in the last five days AMBO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $0.68 price level, adding 5.56% to its value on the day. Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -26.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.00% in past 5-day. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) showed a performance of -4.79% in past 30-days.

AMBO Dividends

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 05 and January 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.51% institutions for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at AMBO for having 0.3 million shares of worth $0.28 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.16 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.15 million.