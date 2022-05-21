Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Up Almost 2.50% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.05 trading at $0.41 or 25.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.34M. That closing price of ALLR’s stock is at a discount of -787.8% from its 52-week high price of $18.20 and is indicating a premium of 46.34% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 100.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 25.00%, in the last five days ALLR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/20/22 when the stock touched $2.05 price level, adding 14.58% to its value on the day. Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -80.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 66.67% in past 5-day. Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) showed a performance of 2.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 1.32 days to cover the short interests.

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.91% institutions for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at ALLR for having 25917.0 shares of worth $0.27 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citigroup Inc., which was holding about 10076.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20555.0.