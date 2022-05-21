AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Rises 6.84%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.27 trading at $0.15 or 6.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.50M. That closing price of AGMH’s stock is at a discount of -1067.4% from its 52-week high price of $26.50 and is indicating a premium of 39.21% from its 52-week low price of $1.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 341.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.84%, in the last five days AGMH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/20/22 when the stock touched $2.27 price level, adding 1.3% to its value on the day. AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.21% in past 5-day. AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) showed a performance of 2.03% in past 30-days.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.80% during past 5 years.

AGMH Dividends

AGM Group Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.96% institutions for AGM Group Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at AGMH for having 1.18 million shares of worth $2.45 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 41648.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $86627.0.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 18097.0 shares of worth $32936.0 or 0.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12918.0 shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $21185.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.