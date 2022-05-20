ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Are Up 49.31% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) saw 6.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $63.76 trading at $2.46 or 4.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.12B. That closing price of ZIM’s stock is at a discount of -43.08% from its 52-week high price of $91.23 and is indicating a premium of 49.31% from its 52-week low price of $32.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 5.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $12.53 in the current quarter.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.01%, in the last five days ZIM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $63.76 price level, adding 7.29% to its value on the day. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 8.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.48% in past 5-day. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) showed a performance of 7.34% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $83.97 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $41.80 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $120.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -88.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 34.44% for stock’s current value.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.69% while that of industry is 18.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 142.40% in the current quarter and calculating 54.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.47 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.42 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.67% institutions for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the top institutional holder at ZIM for having 4.76 million shares of worth $280.34 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, which was holding about 4.77 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $347.04 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.2 million shares of worth $13.54 million or 0.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.2 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $13.54 million in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.