Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Down Almost -4.44% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) saw 10.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.25 trading at $1.86 or 4.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.10B. That closing price of Z’s stock is at a discount of -188.32% from its 52-week high price of $124.70 and is indicating a premium of 20.35% from its 52-week low price of $34.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zillow Group Inc. (Z), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.34 in the current quarter.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.49%, in the last five days Z remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/19/22 when the stock touched $43.25 price level, adding 6.06% to its value on the day. Zillow Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -32.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.97% in past 5-day. Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) showed a performance of -4.44% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $78.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -80.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.08% for stock’s current value.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -22.70% in the current quarter and calculating 145.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -22.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $985.98 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $573.19 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $1.31 billion and $2 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -24.70% while estimating it to be -71.40% for the next quarter.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 110.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.65% institutions for Zillow Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the top institutional holder at Z for having 36.39 million shares of worth $1.79 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 20.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 23.68 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.17 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.98 million shares of worth $402.95 million or 4.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.19 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $267.57 million in the company or a holder of 2.33% of company’s stock.