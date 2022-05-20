With 46.7% Distance From Low, Is Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) saw 1.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.85 trading at $1.1 or 12.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $671.67M. That closing price of SKYH’s stock is at a discount of -340.71% from its 52-week high price of $43.41 and is indicating a premium of 46.7% from its 52-week low price of $5.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.57%, in the last five days SKYH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/19/22 when the stock touched $9.85 price level, adding 4.55% to its value on the day. Sky Harbour Group Corporation’s shares saw a change of -3.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.14% in past 5-day. Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) showed a performance of 75.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.46 million shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.

SKYH Dividends

Sky Harbour Group Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.73% institutions for Sky Harbour Group Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the top institutional holder at SKYH for having 0.9 million shares of worth $9.15 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 6.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alpha Wave Global, LP, which was holding about 0.76 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.71 million.

On the other hand, RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.22 million shares of worth $2.19 million or 1.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.5 million in the company or a holder of 0.99% of company’s stock.