With 29.12% Distance From Low, Is American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) saw 1.09 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $64.55 trading at $0.03 or 0.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.00B. That most recent trading price of ACC’s stock is at a discount of -0.73% from its 52-week high price of $65.02 and is indicating a premium of 29.12% from its 52-week low price of $45.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.05%, in the last five days ACC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/16/22 when the stock touched $64.55 price level, adding 0.46% to its value on the day. American Campus Communities Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.36% in past 5-day. American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) showed a performance of -0.36% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $63.98 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.89% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $58.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $65.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.15% for stock’s current value.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Campus Communities Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.42% while that of industry is 9.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $233.33 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $245.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -53.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.56%.

ACC Dividends

American Campus Communities Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.57% institutions for American Campus Communities Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ACC for having 20.09 million shares of worth $1.12 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 14.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 15.67 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $876.97 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.64 million shares of worth $346.9 million or 4.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.96 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $226.88 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.