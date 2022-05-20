With 13.46% Distance From Low, Could Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.04 trading at -$0.04 or -3.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.30M. That closing price of SYTA’s stock is at a discount of -860.58% from its 52-week high price of $9.99 and is indicating a premium of 13.46% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.70%, in the last five days SYTA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $1.04 price level, adding 8.77% to its value on the day. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s shares saw a change of -71.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.80% in past 5-day. Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) showed a performance of -5.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.55 million shares which calculate 1.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 74.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -284.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -284.62% for stock’s current value.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.63 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.80% during past 5 years.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.44% institutions for Siyata Mobile Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. is the top institutional holder at SYTA for having 0.65 million shares of worth $0.81 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 37361.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.