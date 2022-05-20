Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) Drops -2.69%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) saw 1.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.16 trading at -$0.17 or -2.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $265.19M. That closing price of TUP’s stock is at a discount of -362.82% from its 52-week high price of $28.51 and is indicating a discount of -1.46% from its 52-week low price of $6.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.69%, in the last five days TUP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/13/22 when the stock touched $6.16 price level, adding 18.09% to its value on the day. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s shares saw a change of -59.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.41% in past 5-day. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) showed a performance of -66.99% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tupperware Brands Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -39.38% while that of industry is 4.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -36.60% in the current quarter and calculating -63.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $348.1 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $345 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.00%.

TUP Dividends

Tupperware Brands Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.09% institutions for Tupperware Brands Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TUP for having 7.94 million shares of worth $121.38 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 17.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7.94 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 17.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $154.4 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.43 million shares of worth $52.94 million or 7.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.62 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $47.75 million in the company or a holder of 5.71% of company’s stock.