The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Has Risen 6.05% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In recent trading session, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) saw 1.94 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $48.10 trading at $0.1 or 0.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $35.14B. That most recent trading price of KR’s stock is at a discount of -30.52% from its 52-week high price of $62.78 and is indicating a premium of 25.34% from its 52-week low price of $35.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.21%, in the last five days KR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/16/22 when the stock touched $48.10 price level, adding 10.99% to its value on the day. The Kroger Co.’s shares saw a change of 6.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.47% in past 5-day. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) showed a performance of -16.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.69 million shares which calculate 3.62 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

The Kroger Co. (KR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Kroger Co. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 18.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.08% while that of industry is 5.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 8.40% in the current quarter and calculating 1.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $43.68 billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $32.97 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -33.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.53%.

KR Dividends

The Kroger Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.75%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.84 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.97%.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.82% institutions for The Kroger Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at KR for having 78.98 million shares of worth $3.57 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 72.95 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.18 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 19.02 million shares of worth $861.02 million or 2.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.12 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $684.36 million in the company or a holder of 2.10% of company’s stock.