The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Up 6.27% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.35?

In recent trading session, The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.52 trading at -$0.15 or -0.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.27B. That most recent trading price of AES’s stock is at a discount of -31.58% from its 52-week high price of $27.00 and is indicating a premium of 6.73% from its 52-week low price of $19.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 6.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The AES Corporation (AES), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.37 in the current quarter.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.73%, in the last five days AES remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/20/22 when the stock touched $20.52 price level, adding 1.77% to its value on the day. The AES Corporation’s shares saw a change of -14.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.27% in past 5-day. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) showed a performance of -17.02% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.4% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $24.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.96% for stock’s current value.

The AES Corporation (AES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The AES Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.92% while that of industry is 3.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.67 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.02 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $2.7 billion and $3.04 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1.30% while estimating it to be -0.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.48% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.30%.

AES Dividends

The AES Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.47% institutions for The AES Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AES for having 82.5 million shares of worth $2.0 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 12.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors, which was holding about 69.98 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.7 billion.

On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc and Investment Company Of America are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 22.56 million shares of worth $548.17 million or 3.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.97 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $509.51 million in the company or a holder of 3.14% of company’s stock.