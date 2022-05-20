TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Has Reached A Distance Of 27.07% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) saw 1.2 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.61 trading at -$0.07 or -0.90% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.29B. That most recent trading price of FTI’s stock is at a discount of -40.6% from its 52-week high price of $10.70 and is indicating a premium of 27.07% from its 52-week low price of $5.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 10.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.90%, in the last five days FTI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/18/22 when the stock touched $7.61 price level, adding 4.16% to its value on the day. TechnipFMC plc’s shares saw a change of 29.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.87% in past 5-day. TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) showed a performance of -13.51% in past 30-days.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TechnipFMC plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 159.26% while that of industry is 20.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.36 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.73 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -42.80% during past 5 years.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.60% institutions for TechnipFMC plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at FTI for having 51.19 million shares of worth $303.05 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pzena Investment Management Llc, which was holding about 27.29 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $211.46 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 23.01 million shares of worth $136.22 million or 5.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.49 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $106.13 million in the company or a holder of 3.43% of company’s stock.