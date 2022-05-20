SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG), Stock Jumps 1.07% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) saw 1.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $252.18 trading at $13.38 or 5.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.75B. That closing price of SEDG’s stock is at a discount of -54.54% from its 52-week high price of $389.71 and is indicating a premium of 20.35% from its 52-week low price of $200.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 18 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.38 in the current quarter.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.60%, in the last five days SEDG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/19/22 when the stock touched $252.18 price level, adding 4.44% to its value on the day. SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.00% in past 5-day. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) showed a performance of -10.45% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $344.24 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $67.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $490.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -94.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 73.43% for stock’s current value.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.88% while that of industry is 23.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.80% in the current quarter and calculating 31.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 55.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $729.91 million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $812.24 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $455.49 million and $526.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 60.20% while estimating it to be 54.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.81%.

SEDG Dividends

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.45% institutions for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SEDG for having 4.59 million shares of worth $1.48 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 2.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $806.98 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.11 million shares of worth $311.64 million or 2.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.97 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $232.25 million in the company or a holder of 1.76% of company’s stock.