Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $25.00

In last trading session, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) saw 2.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.00 trading at $0.23 or 6.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $551.76M. That closing price of SGMO’s stock is at a discount of -220.75% from its 52-week high price of $12.83 and is indicating a premium of 13.0% from its 52-week low price of $3.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.35 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.10%, in the last five days SGMO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/16/22 when the stock touched $4.00 price level, adding 1.96% to its value on the day. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -46.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.82% in past 5-day. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) showed a performance of -21.57% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.04 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -525.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.0% for stock’s current value.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -14.63% while that of industry is 0.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -6.10% in the current quarter and calculating -12.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $24.63 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.87 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.00% during past 5 years.

SGMO Dividends

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.25% institutions for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SGMO for having 11.62 million shares of worth $67.48 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 7.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, which was holding about 10.96 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $82.21 million.

On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.28 million shares of worth $24.87 million or 2.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.21 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $25.39 million in the company or a holder of 2.87% of company’s stock.