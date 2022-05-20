Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Currently -425.47% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.21 trading at $0.76 or 8.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.47B. That closing price of RELY’s stock is at a discount of -425.47% from its 52-week high price of $53.65 and is indicating a premium of 34.77% from its 52-week low price of $6.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.04%, in the last five days RELY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/19/22 when the stock touched $10.21 price level, adding 2.3% to its value on the day. Remitly Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 38.53% in past 5-day. Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) showed a performance of -4.67% in past 30-days.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Remitly Global Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -62.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.13% while that of industry is 11.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $148.7 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $157.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

RELY Dividends

Remitly Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.13% institutions for Remitly Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Naspers Ltd. is the top institutional holder at RELY for having 37.34 million shares of worth $368.56 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 22.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Generation Investment Management LLP, which was holding about 11.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $228.38 million.

On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund and JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.21 million shares of worth $24.21 million or 1.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.18 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $24.4 million in the company or a holder of 0.71% of company’s stock.