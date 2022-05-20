Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Projected To Shrink By -51.47% Or More

In recent trading session, Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $66.02 trading at -$0.09 or -0.14% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $52.55B. That most recent trading price of NEM’s stock is at a discount of -30.82% from its 52-week high price of $86.37 and is indicating a premium of 20.33% from its 52-week low price of $52.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 8.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Newmont Corporation (NEM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 15 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.09 in the current quarter.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.14%, in the last five days NEM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $66.02 price level, adding 1.17% to its value on the day. Newmont Corporation’s shares saw a change of 6.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.16% in past 5-day. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) showed a performance of -19.95% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $80.95 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.44% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $54.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $100.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -51.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.21% for stock’s current value.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Newmont Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.89% while that of industry is 15.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.30% during past 5 years.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 20 and July 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.53% institutions for Newmont Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NEM for having 92.34 million shares of worth $7.34 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 11.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 66.91 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.32 billion.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 34.66 million shares of worth $2.29 billion or 4.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.66 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.41 billion in the company or a holder of 2.86% of company’s stock.