MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $18.00.

In recent trading session, MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) saw 2.6 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.73 trading at $1.13 or 14.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $118.56M. That most recent trading price of MDXH’s stock is at a discount of -50.86% from its 52-week high price of $13.17 and is indicating a premium of 22.57% from its 52-week low price of $6.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5340.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.08K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MDxHealth SA (MDXH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.47 in the current quarter.

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.91%, in the last five days MDXH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/20/22 when the stock touched $8.73 price level, adding 20.27% to its value on the day. MDxHealth SA’s shares saw a change of -20.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.58% in past 5-day. MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) showed a performance of -3.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7900.0 shares which calculate 2.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.41% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12.62 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -106.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -44.56% for stock’s current value.

MDxHealth SA (MDXH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MDxHealth SA is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -32.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -770.83% while that of industry is 3.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

MDXH Dividends

MDxHealth SA is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.55% institutions for MDxHealth SA that are currently holding shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP is the top institutional holder at MDXH for having 1.96 million shares of worth $16.25 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 12.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perkins Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 90000.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.75 million.