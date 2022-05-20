Is DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Expensive At $1.61? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) saw 39.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.61 trading at $0.1 or 6.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.66B. That closing price of DIDI’s stock is at a discount of -1018.63% from its 52-week high price of $18.01 and is indicating a premium of 14.91% from its 52-week low price of $1.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 55.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.62%, in the last five days DIDI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the stock touched $1.61 price level, adding 3.01% to its value on the day. DiDi Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of -67.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.27% in past 5-day. DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) showed a performance of -14.36% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.95 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $31.95 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31.95. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1884.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1884.47% for stock’s current value.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.94 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.01 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

DIDI Dividends

DiDi Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.03% institutions for DiDi Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DIDI for having 88.72 million shares of worth $221.81 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 2.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Galileo (PTC) Ltd, which was holding about 77.57 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $193.93 million.

On the other hand, Davis New York Venture Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 27.11 million shares of worth $97.87 million or 0.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.72 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $82.03 million in the company or a holder of 0.52% of company’s stock.